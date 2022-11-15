  • A drone operator shares footage of an attack against a Russian position with fellow soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s Carpathian Sich Battalion at an underground base in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Three months ago, as Ukrainian troops were struggling to advance against Russian forces in the south, the military’s headquarters in Kyiv quietly deployed a valuable new weapon to the battlefield.

It was not a rocket launcher, cannon or other kind of heavy artillery from Western allies. Instead, it was a real-time information system known as Delta — an online network that military troops, civilian officials and even vetted bystanders could use to track and share desperately needed details about Russian forces.

