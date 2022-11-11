  • Education minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks during a news conference on Friday at the ministry in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Education minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks during a news conference on Friday at the ministry in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Education minister Keiko Nagaoka said Friday that the government will launch an investigation into the controversial Unification Church — the first such probe of a religious group — setting the stage for it to be stripped of its religious corporation status.

The decision came days after an expert panel at the ministry drafted criteria for launching investigations of religious groups based on the religious corporation law. Among the criteria was for an official entity, such as a court, to judge that the group in question or a group member has violated laws, and that they caused “widespread damage and significant impact.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED