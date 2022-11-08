  • A government panel of experts meet in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss details on investigations into religious groups. | KYODO
    A government panel of experts meet in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss details on investigations into religious groups. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A government panel discussing conditions for investigating the Unification Church agreed Tuesday that past legal violations should be clearly established by courts and other government entities and that serious damage must be suspected prior to such a probe being launched.

Following this discussion, the education ministry now plans to draft questions to ask the religious group and consult with another panel of experts before launching an investigation by the end of the year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED