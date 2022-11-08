A government panel discussing conditions for investigating the Unification Church agreed Tuesday that past legal violations should be clearly established by courts and other government entities and that serious damage must be suspected prior to such a probe being launched.
Following this discussion, the education ministry now plans to draft questions to ask the religious group and consult with another panel of experts before launching an investigation by the end of the year.
