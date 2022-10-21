  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. | REUTERS
The Conservative Party in the U.K. is desperate to draw a line under Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous reign, with a rapid leadership contest aimed at trying to give the winner a shot at overturning an unprecedented deficit in the polls.

Under rules announced Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run. The next leader could be decided as soon as Monday, because once the field has been whittled down to two, the candidate with the least support will likely face overwhelming pressure to withdraw rather than give grassroots party members — who opted for Truss last time — the final say.

