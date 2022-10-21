  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside No. 10 Downing St. on Thursday. | REUTERS
London – Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic program shattered the country’s reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.

The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will now elect a new leader by Oct. 28 — Britain’s fifth prime minister in six years.

