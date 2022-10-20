  • Japan's trade deficit topped ¥2 trillion for a second-straight month in September as the weaker yen pushed up the import bill. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan's trade deficit topped ¥2 trillion for a second-straight month in September as the weaker yen pushed up the import bill. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Japan’s trade gap extended its streak of red ink in September — the longest since 2015 — as the weaker yen pushed up the import bill, an outcome that will weigh on the economy and feed back into further currency weakness.

The trade deficit topped ¥2 trillion for a second-straight month, though it narrowed to ¥2.09 trillion from the previous month’s record ¥2.82 trillion shortfall. The result compared with economists’ forecast for a ¥2.15 trillion gap.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED