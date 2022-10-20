Japan’s trade gap extended its streak of red ink in September — the longest since 2015 — as the weaker yen pushed up the import bill, an outcome that will weigh on the economy and feed back into further currency weakness.
The trade deficit topped ¥2 trillion for a second-straight month, though it narrowed to ¥2.09 trillion from the previous month’s record ¥2.82 trillion shortfall. The result compared with economists’ forecast for a ¥2.15 trillion gap.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.