    Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated Thursday the government will take "appropriate steps" against excessive currency market volatility. | REUTERS

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency market volatility, following the yen’s slide to a fresh 32-year low and toward the key psychological barrier of 150 to the dollar.

“Recent rapid and one-sided yen declines are undesirable. We absolutely cannot tolerate excessively volatile moves driven by speculative trading,” Suzuki told parliament on Thursday.

