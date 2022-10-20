Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency market volatility, following the yen’s slide to a fresh 32-year low and toward the key psychological barrier of 150 to the dollar.
“Recent rapid and one-sided yen declines are undesirable. We absolutely cannot tolerate excessively volatile moves driven by speculative trading,” Suzuki told parliament on Thursday.
