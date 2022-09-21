  • Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, on Wednesday. | RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
KYIV – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War II, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people — this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation, adding Russia had "lots of weapons to reply."

