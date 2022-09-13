  • In August, the poorest Colombians experienced a 12.7% inflation rate, more than the national average. | BLOOMBERG
    In August, the poorest Colombians experienced a 12.7% inflation rate, more than the national average. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Governments globally are coming under immense pressure to cushion the blow of surging food and fuel prices. In Latin America, the response risks igniting a tinderbox.

From Mexico to Brazil, persistently high inflation is widening the gap between rich and poor in what is already the world’s most unequal region. It’s stoking political upheaval that could be a foretaste of what lies ahead as policymakers the world over struggle to meet demands to increase social spending.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,