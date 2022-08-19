Russia’s war in Ukraine has Europe bracing for a tough winter, but the costs are piling up higher in emerging nations as governments struggle to keep energy flowing to citizens hit by surging inflation.
Pakistan’s government is triggering rolling blackouts and boosting power bills because it can no longer secure enough fuel. Shops in Bangladesh are closing at 8 p.m. as part of energy austerity measures, while Mexico’s government has bolstered subsidies to cushion residential electricity costs.
