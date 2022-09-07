Australia says it’s doing what it can to ensure supplies of liquefied natural gas to Asian customers will remain reliable, amid concerns producers could be forced to redirect to relieve domestic shortfalls.
Heightened demand for gas in Australia and projections of a shortage next year have prompted calls for the government to “pull the trigger” on a policy to force gas operators in the eastern states to offer uncontracted cargoes to the domestic market before exporting spot cargoes.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.