  • A ship carrying liquefied natural gas from Australia arrives at a port in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, in October 2018. | KYODO
    A ship carrying liquefied natural gas from Australia arrives at a port in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, in October 2018. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Australia says it’s doing what it can to ensure supplies of liquefied natural gas to Asian customers will remain reliable, amid concerns producers could be forced to redirect to relieve domestic shortfalls.

Heightened demand for gas in Australia and projections of a shortage next year have prompted calls for the government to “pull the trigger” on a policy to force gas operators in the eastern states to offer uncontracted cargoes to the domestic market before exporting spot cargoes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,