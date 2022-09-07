  • Protesters at an anti-government rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 6. The country's borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range anywhere from $85 billion to well over $100 billion. | REUTERS
    Protesters at an anti-government rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 6. The country's borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range anywhere from $85 billion to well over $100 billion. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

LONDON/COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s International Monetary Fund bailout plan could be a turning point in its worst economic crisis, but far-from-stable politics and a need to get debt relief from competing powers China, India and Japan means some of the hardest work is still to come.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe knows a lot of circles will need to be squared for the IMF’s $2.9 billion lifeline to become a reality.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,