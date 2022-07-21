  • Sri Lanka's newly elected president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaks to reporters on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Shortly after winning a parliamentary vote to become Sri Lanka’s new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe didn’t mince words when referring to the severity of the situation in his country.

“Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” the 73-year-old veteran politician said in his acceptance speech, referring to the worst economic crisis to hit the island nation in decades.

