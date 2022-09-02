  • Su Tseng-chang gives a speech during a news conference in Taipei in May 2012. Taiwan's military for the first time shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet next to the Chinese city of Xiamen on Thursday. | REUTERS
TAIPEI – Taiwan’s shooting down of a drone that buzzed a Taiwanese-controlled island off the Chinese coast was the most “appropriate” thing to do after repeated warnings, and China should exercise restraint, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said Friday.

Taiwan’s military for the first time shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet close to the Chinese city of Xiamen on Thursday, after the government vowed to take tough measures to deal with an increase in such intrusions.

