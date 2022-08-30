  • Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, at a meeting on day two of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit at the Ifema Congress Center in Madrid on June 29. | BLOOMBERG
Germany and France want the European Union to drive a wedge between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country’s people, with a campaign to counter propaganda within Russia and a visa policy that signals Europe is still open to ordinary citizens.

In a joint nonpaper titled “Defending the international order in an age of systemic rivalry: EU-Russia relations,” France and Germany say the EU needs to continue exploring “creative ways” to allow for the dissemination of independent information to and within Russia, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg. A nonpaper is an unofficial document drafted by technical experts from EU member states for closed-door discussions.

