Germany and France want the European Union to drive a wedge between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country’s people, with a campaign to counter propaganda within Russia and a visa policy that signals Europe is still open to ordinary citizens.

In a joint nonpaper titled “Defending the international order in an age of systemic rivalry: EU-Russia relations,” France and Germany say the EU needs to continue exploring “creative ways” to allow for the dissemination of independent information to and within Russia, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg. A nonpaper is an unofficial document drafted by technical experts from EU member states for closed-door discussions.