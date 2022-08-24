  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a virtual news conference on Wednesday in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a virtual news conference on Wednesday in Tokyo. | KYODO
Doubling down on earlier assertions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Wednesday that he has no personal ties to the Unification Church after a weekly magazine claimed that the head of his support group in Kumamoto Prefecture had links to the controversial religious organization.

In response to questioning from reporters during a video news conference, Kishida said, “To repeat, as far as I am aware, I have no ties to the Unification Church, and there is no change in my stance in that regard.”

