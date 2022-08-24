Doubling down on earlier assertions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Wednesday that he has no personal ties to the Unification Church after a weekly magazine claimed that the head of his support group in Kumamoto Prefecture had links to the controversial religious organization.
In response to questioning from reporters during a video news conference, Kishida said, “To repeat, as far as I am aware, I have no ties to the Unification Church, and there is no change in my stance in that regard.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.