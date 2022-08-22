Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s attempt to use the recent Cabinet reshuffling to avoid public criticism over the ties between lawmakers of his Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church seems to have backfired.

Links between the ruling party’s members and the religious group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, have caused controversy since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead last month by a suspect who later told investigators that the attack was because of rumored links between Abe and the religious group. The suspect held a grudge against the Unification Church, saying his mother — a member of the group — donated a massive amount of money to it.