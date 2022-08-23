South Korean clean-energy companies are major foreign winners from Washington’s landmark climate law as they benefit from tax credits and a turn away from China.
Hanwha Solutions, a solar equipment maker with manufacturing and research sites in North America, said it’s expecting to get more than $200 million in tax credits annually from next year. CS Wind, which operates the biggest U.S. facility to build wind towers, is also forecasting a big windfall from the credits. Both companies are considering further investments as a result of the law.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.