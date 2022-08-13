  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the U.S. House of Representatives celebrate after the passing of a bill to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and fight climate change. | ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / THE NEW YORK TIMES)
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the U.S. House of Representatives celebrate after the passing of a bill to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and fight climate change. | ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / THE NEW YORK TIMES)
WASHINGTON – The $430 billion climate change, health care and tax bill that passed the U.S. Congress on Friday aims to help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change and lower medical costs for older Americans.

President Joe Biden’s Democrats hope the bill, now passed by both houses of Congress, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Republicans are favored to recapture a majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

