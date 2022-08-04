Amid deepening crises around the world with nuclear undertones, a research team from the University of Tokyo will hold a digital exhibition in New York to convey the testimonies of A-bomb survivors on the sidelines of the United Nations’ review conference of a nuclear nonproliferation treaty.
Led by Hidenori Watanabe, a professor of information design at the graduate school of the University of Tokyo, the researchers hope the project will help visitors grasp the extent of the damage caused by World War II. Survivors’ stories have taken on new meaning in recent months, with Russia making references to its nuclear arsenal amid its invasion of Ukraine.
