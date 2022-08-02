NEW YORK – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged the international community to join forces in realizing a world free of nuclear weapons as he unveiled an action plan at a review conference of a nuclear nonproliferation treaty.
As the first Japanese leader to attend the gathering held at the United Nations, Kishida called on nuclear states to enhance the transparency of their arsenals and said Japan will contribute $10 million to set up a U.N. fund to help young people learn about atomic bombs through visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
