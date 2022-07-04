  • KDDI holds a news conference in Tokyo on Sunday about its nationwide network disruption. | KYODO
KDDI Corp., one of Japan’s top three cellular carriers, said Monday that a nationwide disruption of its network was largely resolved as of 7 a.m. in terms of data communications.

The firm completed restoration work on Sunday evening but has been restricting traffic until it confirms it can fully resume services. Traffic for phone calls remains restricted.

