  • KDDI Corp. President Makoto Takahashi (right) apologizes over its network disruption during a news conference in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO
  • KYODO, Jiji

KDDI Corp., one of Japan's top three cellular carriers, said Sunday that up to 39.15 million of their mobile lines had been affected by an ongoing nationwide network disruption.

The au mobile brand operator was still working to fully resolve the issue with its nationwide network, with its president, Makoto Takahashi, saying work to resume services in eastern Japan was set to end on Sunday evening.

