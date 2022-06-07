Nobuyuki Idei, former chief executive officer of Sony Group Corp., has died of liver failure. He was 84.
Idei, who joined the company in 1960 and served as CEO from 1998 to 2005, died Thursday in Tokyo, the company said in a statement released on Tuesday.
