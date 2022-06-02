For the past eight months, economists, business leaders and lawmakers within his own party have wondered what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s economic policies will look like under what he calls his “new form of capitalism.”

But the draft proposal of his economic agenda unveiled Tuesday presented a mixture of strategies that have already been pitched by his predecessors, with an emphasis on investing in human resources.

Key aspects of Kishida’s plan also include investing in science and innovation, increasing the number of startups and promoting green and digital transformations.

However, a closer look at the language used reveals many familiar keywords, with almost all of them being mentioned in the growth strategy put forward by then-Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration only a year ago.

“Although the government claims that its proposed policies are a new form of capitalism, many of them are an extension of the policies already addressed by the previous administrations (of Shinzo Abe and Suga),” said Saisuke Sakai, a senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies (Mizuho RT).

“Digitalization and decarbonization are, for instance, areas that need to be fostered no matter who becomes prime minister, since it’s a global trend,” Sakai said.

Asked how Kishida’s policies differ from those of his predecessors, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa admitted that previous growth strategies also included investment in human resources. The difference, he said, was that now it’s a top priority.

“Investment in human resources had been seen more as a cost. But we think of it as an investment,” Yamagiwa said during a news conference Tuesday, adding that it will help create a virtuous cycle of growth and redistribution.

Kishida initially stressed the importance of redistribution and breaking away from deregulation and other market-oriented neoliberal policies, saying they failed to spread prosperity and instead widened income inequality. But now he is focused on a redistribution of wealth created through economic growth.

The novelty of Kishida’s policies aside, the most important point is whether they will actually boost economic growth. What’s important is whether they will be effective at boosting Japan’s economic growth. Mizuho’s Sakai says they’re on the right track, with the government making it clear that investing in human resources is its first and foremost priority.

Kishida may have learned a few lessons from past leaders. For instance, under Abenomics, Abe’s namesake economic policy, Japan experienced a 71-monthslong period of economic growth between 2012 to 2018 — the second longest since the end of World War II.

“But many people didn’t really feel like the economy was recovering. That’s because consumption hardly grew during that period,” Sakai said. “Without investing in human resources — including part-time workers — and improving their skills, wages won’t increase and consumption won’t grow.”

In the latest draft proposal, the government plans to prepare a three-year package worth about ¥400 billion ($3 billion) to provide support for midcareer education. This will help about 1 million workers retrain and acquire new skills, enabling them to switch careers into business areas with high-growth potential, such as digital- and tech-related industries, according to the document.

But is that enough? Sakai says no.

While bolstering investment in education for the labor force is necessary, ¥400 billion over three years is not nearly enough, he said.

To bump up Japan’s long-term growth potential to levels akin to those of the U.S. and Europe, Japan’s public and private sectors must invest around ¥3.9 trillion annually in “off-the-job” external training for workers, such as sending its employees to study at universities, Mizuho RT estimates.

Given that such investment by the private and public sectors totaled about ¥1.6 trillion in 2018, Japan needs an additional ¥2.3 trillion annually, according to Mizuho RT.

“Investment in human resources will improve the future value of labor, which will help boost Japan’s overall economic growth,” Sakai said, adding that the government should spearhead the effort, thereby driving momentum.

“If the government does not take the initiative, private companies are likely to be hesitant to increase spending,” he said, as they tend to see investment in such external training as an additional expense.

The draft proposal adds that Japan plans to at least double investment in external training among domestic companies as soon as possible, as the amount is already low compared to other countries.

Other policies contained in Kishida’s proposal were short on specifics and timelines.

For instance, the proposal includes the “Doubling Asset-based Incomes Plan,” which intends to facilitate a shift of Japan’s household assets from savings accounts into risk assets such as stocks.

But it lacks a detailed strategy and when to achieve it, saying that the government will draft details by the end of this year.

In addition, the idea of encouraging people to invest in risk assets such as stocks is nothing new, with the government pushing the population to do so for more than two decades — and without success. More than half of Japan’s ¥2 quadrillion ($15.39 trillion) household assets remained in savings accounts as of December, according to the Bank of Japan.

The policy proposal also says that Japan’s public and private sectors need to cooperate and invest about ¥150 trillion in a so-called green transformation to tackle decarbonization in the next 10 years. The contribution of the public sector, however, is still unclear.

Overall, Kishida’s new economic policies will likely come with a substantial amount of government spending. But economists are also worried that the government is backpedaling on its path toward fiscal consolidation.

Japan has had a goal to achieve a primary balance surplus by the fiscal year through March 2026, which was written in the government’s package of economic policies last year. The primary balance surplus means that the government can fully cover its expenditures, excluding debt-servicing costs, with its own tax revenues.

But the target year has been eliminated from this year’s draft in an apparent effort to please pro-spending lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which Kishida heads. Although the target year is not mentioned, the government said it has not changed the overall goal.

“Economic policies of the Kishida administration have shifted and they seem to be on a good course,” Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

“But a risk of fiscal spending expansion and diminishing fiscal discipline is emerging as a serious concern.”