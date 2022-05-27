  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japan aims to “drastically strengthen” its defense capabilities, according to an economic policy draft seen by Reuters, as officials worry that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could prompt instability in East Asia.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, pledged to “substantially increase” Japan’s defense budget.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,