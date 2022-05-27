Japan aims to “drastically strengthen” its defense capabilities, according to an economic policy draft seen by Reuters, as officials worry that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could prompt instability in East Asia.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, pledged to “substantially increase” Japan’s defense budget.
