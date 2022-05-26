  • Buick's Velite 6 electric vehicle is unveiled during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in 2019. Sales of Buicks in China declined 32% over the last five years, down to 828,600 vehicles in 2021. | REUTERS
    Buick's Velite 6 electric vehicle is unveiled during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in 2019. Sales of Buicks in China declined 32% over the last five years, down to 828,600 vehicles in 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BEIJING – If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock.

Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle market in China, a country that’s key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,