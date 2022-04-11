A plan to realign single-seat districts in the next Lower House election is expected to intensify an old rivalry between former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi — a political contest that could alter the balance of power within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for years to come.

In 2016, after being pressed by the Supreme Court to address the issue of disparities in the size of the electorate in different constituencies, parliament adopted a proposal that would add seats to urban prefectures and take away seats in rural prefectures. The formula to be used for reducing the disparity, known as the Adams method, would be based on 2020 census data for each prefecture. Districts must be redrawn before the next Lower House election.

In 2021, census results showed that redistributing seats from 10 rural prefectures to five more urbanized ones would help reduce the disparity. Yamaguchi, Hiroshima, Okayama, Wakayama, Nagasaki, Ehime, Shiga, Niigata, Fukushima and Miyagi would lose one seat each. Tokyo would gain five seats, Kanagawa two seats, and Chiba, Saitama and Aichi would each gain one seat.

In February, a government panel in charge of redistricting agreed to this proposal as the basic policy direction. Details of how the districts are to be redrawn are to be decided by the panel and presented to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by the end of June. The next Lower House election must be held by 2025, but the prime minister has the authority to dissolve parliament and call a snap election whenever he wishes.

The problem for Abe and Hayashi is that Yamaguchi Prefecture would go from having four districts to three. Abe represents the Yamaguchi No. 4 district, which includes the port city of Shimonoseki. Hayashi represents the neighboring No. 3 district, which includes the cities of Yamaguchi and Hagi. The No. 2 district is represented by Abe’s brother, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and the No.1 district by Masahiro Komura, a son of former LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura.

If the LDP wants all four to remain in parliament after the next election, one current representative would have to agree to give up a single-seat district and become a less prestigious lawmaker elected by proportional representation, something neither Abe nor Hayashi is prepared to do. This situation is expected to create further tensions between the two — the lawmakers have ideological differences — and among their allies in the LDP, intensifying a rivalry dating back to their fathers, who were members of parliament under a pre-1994 electoral system that featured multiple seats in a single district.

“Abe’s father, Shintaro, and Hayashi’s father, Yoshiro, were rivals in the same Yamaguchi district. Under the old (multimember district) system, candidates from the same party fought against each other,” said Kentaro Yamamoto, a politics professor at Hokkai-Gakuen University.

“There was a fierce rivalry between Shintaro, a senior member of the LDP faction headed by former Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda, and Yoshiro, a senior member of the faction led by former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka. The fact that Shintaro and Yoshiro were both based in Shimonoseki also contributed to the rivalry,” he added.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at a news conference in Warsaw on April 4. | AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL / VIA REUTERS

Prior to 1994, the current Yamaguchi Nos. 3 and 4 districts had been the No. 1 district. After the creation of the new system of single-seat districts and proportional representation, which came into effect for the 1996 Lower House election, Yoshiro Hayashi agreed to run as a proportional representation candidate so that Shinzo Abe could run in the single-seat district. Yoshimasa Hayashi had already become a lawmaker, winning the Upper House’s Yamaguchi district, which encompasses all of the prefecture, in the 1995 election.

Kensuke Takayasu, a political scientist at Seikei University, notes that the Yamaguchi Upper House district includes Yoshiro Hayashi’s old Lower House constituency. This meant that his influence never disappeared from Shinzo Abe’s home ground — voters there would also back the younger Hayashi in the Upper House poll, given the family connection — even though Abe wanted to be in political control locally.

The rivalry may also be due to the fact that the sons of Shintaro Abe and Yoshiro Hayashi are quite different, he added.

“(Shinzo) Abe and (Yoshimasa) Hayashi differ in terms of ideology, political style and background,” he said. “Abe was brought up in Tokyo, while Hayashi grew up in Yamaguchi, his own constituency. Both went to the U.S., but Hayashi went to Harvard and worked in Washington as a political staff member — a more elite background, yet one with stronger local roots in Yamaguchi.”

Hayashi gave up his Upper House seat to run in October’s Lower House election. A key ally of Kishida, who has had his own clashes with Abe, Hayashi was appointed foreign minister in November and may be a future candidate for the top job.

Now, Hayashi must figure out how to keep his Yamaguchi position if there is one less seat to run for in the next Lower House election and if it means he has to face off against Abe. As Abe heads the LDP’s largest faction and Hayashi is a senior member in the Kishida faction, an electoral contest between the two men has implications not only for their own careers but for their faction members.

Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda has criticized a plan to realign single-seat districts in the next Lower House election. | KYODO

LDP members in other rural prefectures are also becoming more vocal in their opposition to the plan. Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, the former leader of the Abe faction, has come out against it, as has former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, a representative from Wakayama Prefecture.

“We are regional representatives and we must continue to shout, ‘Is the concentration of power in one place, Tokyo, a good thing?” Nikai told reporters in the city of Wakayama on April 3.

But despite opposition from powerful members of the ruling LDP, the Kishida administration has said it intends to stick to the current plan.

“I have confirmed with Kishida that we will proceed with the 10-seat increase, 10 decrease proposal without making a fuss,” internal affairs minister Yasushi Kaneko, whose ministry is in charge of the electoral system, told the Lower House in March.