Japan’s household spending posted an annual drop for the fifth straight month in December, with consumer demand struggling to recover before a resurgence in coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant.

The extended spending decline casts a cloud over the broader recovery prospects of the world’s third-largest economy, which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels largely due to weakness in consumer demand.

Real wages posted their biggest monthly fall in 19 months in December, separate data showed, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in part-time workers hurt households’ purchasing power.

Household spending fell 0.2% in December from a year earlier, government data showed, weaker than the market forecast of a 0.3% gain in a Reuters poll.

The month-on-month figures were nearly flat, gaining 0.1%, weaker than a forecast 0.7% rise.

The weak figures raise some concerns for policymakers hoping a rebound in consumer demand will support the economy, as higher import costs due to soaring global inflation are squeezing corporate profits.

Government data on Tuesday also showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell 2.2% year-on-year in December, the biggest fall since a 2.3% drop in May 2020, boding ill for a stronger economic recovery.

Japan has struggled to achieve a substantial improvement in wages for years, undermining its ability to achieve solid economic growth because it also faces a rapidly aging population.

For the whole of 2021, real wages were flat, snapping two years of declines after a 1.2% fall in 2020 and a 1.0% drop in 2019, according to the data. The drop in the monthly data was mainly due to a jump in a consumer price index that the labor ministry uses to calculate real wages, which gained 2.0% in December, as well as an increase in part-timer workers.

“The overall wage average declined because of a rise in the share of people working shorter hours,” said an official at the labor ministry.

Nominal total cash earnings slipped 0.2% in December, posting their first fall in 10 months, after a revised 0.8% gain in November, while regular pay was up 0.2%, the data showed. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 4.8% in December from the same period a year earlier, rising for the ninth straight month.

Special payments, which include the discretionary winter bonuses that firms will slash when they face headwinds, fell 0.9% in December after a revised 6.9% increase in November.

Japan’s economy is expected to have grown an annualized 5.8% in the October-December period due to low COVID-19 cases at the time, but the recent spread of the highly infectious omicron variant has cast doubts on the strength of service spending.