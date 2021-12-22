Four people in Osaka were confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, prefectural officials said, in the first cases of community transmission of the variant in Japan.

Three of the people — all members of the same family — have not been abroad and officials couldn’t confirm how they became infected. All three have been hospitalized with mild symptoms.

The fourth person had returned from overseas.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said the cases amounted to community transmission.