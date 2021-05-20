Japan’s health ministry will hold a panel meeting Thursday evening to decide whether to approve the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC, with a source saying both are likely to be greenlit.

Formal approval, expected to come Friday, would see three types of COVID-19 vaccine available in the country, including one already in use from Pfizer Inc. of the United States.

The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are already in use overseas for people aged 18 or older, with two doses taken several weeks apart. The former is slated to be used at mass vaccination centers run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as similar facilities being set up by some prefectures.

The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, voiced hope that the approval of new vaccines would help speed up Japan’s inoculation drive, which has lagged behind other developed countries.

Since Japan launched its rollout in February, first with health care workers and later people age 65 or older, only around 4% of its population of 126 million has received at least one dose.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to finish inoculating the elderly by the end of July, though a recent government survey showed 14% of municipalities expect to miss that deadline amid a dearth of doctors and nurses to administer shots. The effort has also been hampered by technical issues with reservation systems.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has a supply agreement to receive 50 million doses from Moderna by September, to be imported and distributed by the U.S. biotechnology firm’s Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

The shots must be stored in deep freezers at around minus 20 degrees Celsius until up to 30 days before being administered.

AstraZeneca is contracted to provide 120 million doses, which can be kept at 2 to 8 C and are therefore easier to handle. But some countries have temporarily suspended use of the vaccine, developed by the British drugmaker with the University of Oxford, or restricted its use on younger people following rare reports of blood clots.

As Japan would be able to cover everyone aged 16 or older with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the government is not in a rush to use the AstraZeneca one and may choose to stockpile it in case it becomes needed later, according to the source.

Japan has signed a contract with Pfizer to receive a total of 194 million doses.