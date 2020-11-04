Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the country’s worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said Wednesday.

The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-meter (323 sq. foot) house in the city of Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, in mid-October after neighbors had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

The dogs lived crammed onto shelves and under tables and chairs.

“The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with feces,” said Sagami.

Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbors about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them.

Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them after they got medical care.

