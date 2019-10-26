Sydney's Barangaroo district | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

Australia increases visas for those willing to live outside major cities

Reuters

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – The Australian government said on Saturday it is increasing the number of visas for skilled workers willing to migrate to the country’s regions in a bid to ease pressure on major cities, where populations are growing twice as fast as elsewhere.

The government will increase the intake under its regional migration program to 25,000 from 23,000, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office.

That does not mean, however, that Australia will be taking more immigrants.

Morrison’s conservative government cut the annual immigration intake to 160,000 people as of July 1, versus 190,000 before. The 25,000 visas for those willing to live in smaller cities and regions are part of the annual migration cap.

Nearly a third of Australia’s resident population were born overseas, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Australia, a highly urbanized country with one of the highest population growth rates in the OECD, has about two-thirds of its population living in the capitals of states and territories, according to the 2016 government census data.

Between 2017 and 2018 the number of people living in those cities increased at twice the rate the number of people living outside them, recent government data show. Capital city growth accounted for 79 percent of Australia’s total population growth.

“We’re using our migration program to back our regions to grow to take the population pressure off our major capital cities and by supporting strong regions we’re creating an even stronger economy for Australia,” Morrison said.

Migrants willing to live in locations outside of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane will have access to priority processing and international university graduates who live in these locations will be eligible to apply for more time in Australia on a post-study work visa.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands near former Presidents Hu Jintao, Jiang Zemin and Premier Li Keqiang on Beijing's Tiananmen Gate during a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on Oct. 1.
Solomons calls Chinese company's lease of entire island 'unlawful'
The Solomon Islands government said a deal signed by one of its provinces to lease the entire island of Tulagi to a Chinese company is unlawful and should be terminated, a move applauded by United ...
Police officers stand next to a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 20.
Hong Kong court bans publishing police details, including photos
A Hong Kong court has banned people from publishing a wide range of personal details about police officers and their families, including photos, in a bid to halt such actions by pro-democracy prote...
Image Not Available
Nepalese convicted years later in gang rape, but victim still lacks compensation
A Nepalese woman who was gang-raped as a child finally has seen her attackers convicted after a yearslong legal battle that took her to the country's highest court, but said she was still waiting f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sydney's Barangaroo district | BLOOMBERG

, ,