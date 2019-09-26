U.S. President Donald Trump holds his signed copy of a joint statement on trade after signing the document with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City Wednesday. | REUTERS

U.S. and Japan agree on first stage of 'phenomenal' new trade accord: Trump

AP

UNITED NATIONS – President Donald Trump has announced the “first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement” with Japan.

It’s not immediately clear from Trump’s comments on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly what that “first stage” includes.

But Washington and Japan — which is the world’s third-largest economy — have been in long, sometimes contentious negotiations on a trade deal.

There’s reportedly been considerable behind-the-scenes wrangling because of Japan’s concern about the possibility of future U.S. tariffs on Japanese auto exports.

Trump says Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agriculture products, including beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds his signed copy of a joint statement on trade after signing the document with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City Wednesday. | REUTERS President Donald Trump gestures in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday in New York. | AP

