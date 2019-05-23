A man looks at coffins before burying the remains of Holocaust victims at a cemetery just outside Brest, Belarus, Wednesday. Remains of more than 1,000 Holocaust victims were laid to rest on Wednesday in the Belarusian city on the border with Poland after a mass grave was discovered on a building site earlier this year. | ULADZ HRYDZIN, RADIO FREE EUROPE / RADIO LIBERTY / VIA AP

World / Social Issues

Belarus reburies over 1,200 Jews unearthed in Nazi-era mass grave

Reuters

BREST, BELARUS - Belarus on Wednesday buried more than 1,200 Jewish Holocaust victims whose remains were unearthed this year after builders stumbled across a Nazi-era mass grave beneath a construction site in a residential area.

Soldiers were called in to the city center of Brest on Belarus’ western border with Poland where they exhumed the bones of 1,214 people killed during the Nazi occupation at the site of what served as a Jewish ghetto from 1941-42.

Their remains were buried on Wednesday in 120 blue caskets embossed with the star of David that were laid side-by-side and two-deep in a giant grave in a city cemetery to the north of Brest at a ceremony led by a local Jewish rabbi.

The funeral ceremony, which also featured a gun salute by Belarusian soldiers, was attended by around 300 people, including Israel’s ambassador in Belarus and Jewish community members.

Attendees, some of whom closed their eyes in prayer, took turns to toss earth onto the caskets before the pit was filled in.

“The soul goes up to heaven through this process, so it was very important for the Jewish community that it was all done with Jewish custom,” said Israel’s ambassador in Belarus, Alon Shoham.

Nazi Germany occupied Belarus, then part of the Soviet Union, during World War II. Tens of thousands of its Jews were killed by the Nazis. Brest was part of Poland before the war.

The mass grave was uncovered by chance in January as builders were laying the foundations for an elite housing development, prompting an operation to exhume their remains.

Some of the skulls they found bore bullet holes, suggesting victims had been executed by a shot to the back of the head. Soldiers also found personal effects such as leather shoes that had not rotted.

“I have mixed feelings,” Jewish community member Regina Simonenko said after the funeral. She said she had been shaken by the sheer horror of the events, but that it was important that they had been remembered.

“If we don’t remember, then things like this can happen again.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, departs the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors aren't quite finished investigating campaign finance violations by Cohen. A federal judge in New York agreed Tuesday to keep search warrant materials related to the investigation under seal until at least mid-July after prosecutors submitted a letter explaining that the probe is still ongoing. Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence after admitting paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.
Search warrants tied to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released
Months before the FBI raided Michael Cohen's office and hotel room, investigators were examining the flow of foreign money into his bank accounts and looking into whether the funds might be connect...
Smoke rises after Syrian government forces targeted the town of al-Habeet, in Idlib province, Syria, Tuesday. Syrian activists and a rebel spokesman said Wednesday that opposition fighters have recaptured Kfar Nabuda, a village at the edge of the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria.
Fighting rages after Syria rebels retake northwest Idlib village
Syrian opposition fighters said Wednesday they recaptured a village on the edge of their stronghold in northwestern Syria that had been seized two weeks earlier by government forces in an offensive...
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, walks on the Assembly floor as Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, speaks to members of the New York state Assembly against legislation that authorizes state tax officials to release, if requested, individual New York state tax returns to Congress during a vote in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol Wednesday in Albany, New York.
NY lawmakers put Democrats a step closer to getting Trump tax returns
New York lawmakers gave final passage to legislation Wednesday that would allow President Donald Trump's state tax returns to be released to congressional committees that have, so far, been barred ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man looks at coffins before burying the remains of Holocaust victims at a cemetery just outside Brest, Belarus, Wednesday. Remains of more than 1,000 Holocaust victims were laid to rest on Wednesday in the Belarusian city on the border with Poland after a mass grave was discovered on a building site earlier this year. | ULADZ HRYDZIN, RADIO FREE EUROPE / RADIO LIBERTY / VIA AP

, , , , ,