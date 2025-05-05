Among nongamers, the big story after Nintendo announced the Switch 2 console on April 2 was how President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have thrown the device's future for U.S. customers in flux.

For many gamers, though, the more pressing concern is how Nintendo seems to be nickeling-and-diming just about every facet of the Switch 2 experience that it can.

The day after announcing that the Switch 2 would hit shelves on June 5 for a suggested retail price of $450 in the U.S. and in Japan for either ¥49,980 (for a Japanese-only model) or ¥69,980 (for a multilanguage and regionlock-free model), Nintendo returned for another video presentation specific to upcoming games for the console. In the live YouTube chat, though, commenters were more interested in communicating their own message: “DROP THE PRICE.”