Nara: Japan’s historic heartland is far better known as a tourist destination than for its gastronomy. As a World Heritage Site and the self-styled destination point of Asia’s fabled Silk Road, it is the Great Buddha statue and the sacred, free-roaming deer that most visitors make their way there for.

And yet the ancient city — it preceded Kyoto as the capital by more than three centuries — has been drawing a growing number of connoisseurs in recent years. They know that tucked away in the quiet, low-rise streets away from the touristy districts by Nara’s two railway stations, there are restaurants of serious quality. That is where you will find Tsukumo.

Chef Masato Nishihara moved to Nara in 2015 and soon won a growing reputation for the quality of his cooking. While steeped in the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine, he brought a refreshing vigor that seemed less hidebound by tradition. But it’s only since the pandemic that Tsukumo has fully blossomed.