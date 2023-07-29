The work culture of the culinary world is known for its “Yes, chef” mentality where the head chef reigns from the top of a strict kitchen hierarchy, but this is far from the case at one-Michelin-starred L’aube .

Although head chef Hideaki Imahashi may nominally be at the helm, he shares the spotlight with pastry chef and business partner Shoko Hirase, who also happens to be his wife. The couple offer a choice of two prix fixe menus each for lunch and dinner, centered around a healthy respect for seasonal produce — and for each other.

They met in 2013 when Hirase joined the team at Harajuku’s Restaurant-I, where Imahashi was working as sous-chef to Keisuke Matsushima.