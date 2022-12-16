The Japan Rail Club is a new membership service from East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) aiming to connect overseas fans of Japan and help revitalize various regions across the country.

By signing up for the platform, members of the Japan Rail Club will gain access to a massive community of travelers sharing stories and tips about exploring Japan, and answering travel questions related to Japan. Additionally, the JRC also offers its members priority information about live JR East events, special tour packages and discounts, as well as an omiyage (souvenir) snack box of sweets and products from all corners of Japan once a month (premium members only.) The Japan Rail Club is the perfect service for Japanophiles who want to share their love of the country with like-minded people. Currently, the service is only available in Singapore and Taiwan.

For more information, visit https://www.japanrailclub.com/