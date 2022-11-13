Many classic British dishes have the oddest of names. “Bubble and squeak” is easier to parse than most as it comes from the sounds of the ingredients cooking.

Traditional bubble and squeak is a fried hash of leftover potatoes and cabbage. While boiling potatoes is a necessary first step, my version doesn’t squeak as much, given it’s finished in an oven rather than a frying pan. I have opted for kimchi instead of the traditional cabbage, but feel free to use whatever you prefer — sauerkraut works as well. If you do happen to come across fresh Brussels sprouts, however, I highly recommend them as a substitution.