After a year in which Feb. 14 fell on a Sunday — and possibly two years of 在宅勤務 (zaitaku kinmu, working from home) due to the pandemic — women across Japan must be dreading the return of バレンタインデー (barentain dē, Valentine’s Day) at the office.

Why, might you ask, has a collective sigh of relief turned into, well, just a plain old chorus of sighs? It all comes down to the practice of giving out 義理チョコ (giri choko, obligatory chocolates).

As anyone who has lived in Japan might know, the tradition here is that Valentine’s Day is a one-way holiday on which women give 本命チョコ (honmei choko, lit., “first choice” chocolate), to men they fancy. Over time, this has also resulted in the tradition of women bringing chocolates to the office and, since they can’t single one lucky guy out in front of everyone, giving chocolates to everyone: 義理チョコ.

Look at Valentine’s Day stories in the media over the past few years, however, and you’ll see a new trend emerging: Women are sick of giving out 義理チョコ.

It doesn’t matter that they’re meant to be on the receiving end of such gifts on ホワイトデー (howaito dē, White Day), which comes a month after Valentine’s on March 14. That’s seen as the day guys have to repay any sweet gifts they were given by buying chocolates in return. It’s a practice that is largely believed to have been started by chocolate companies to get people buying more of their products.

Times change and LGBTQ+ individuals are tired of the binaries involved with Valentine’s Day traditions. Women in the office don’t want to have to buy 義理チョコ, and some singles don’t want to have to partake in a holiday that is somehow designed to make them feel bad if they’re not in a relationship.

Valentine’s Day has some baggage but I like to think that it’s meant to be a celebration of 恋愛 (ren’ai, love). The word itself is made of two kanji meaning love: 恋 (koi), romantic love that implies passion, and 愛 (ai), which represents a more lasting love that is built over time. You can see the former kanji in words such as 恋人 (koibito, lover), 恋歌 (koiuta, love song) and 失恋 (shitsuren, broken heart). The kanji 愛 appears in terms like 愛情 (aijō, affection), 愛国 (aikoku, love of country [patriotism]) and 博愛 (hakuai, benevolence).

On this Valentine’s Day, I asked some people about 初恋 (hatsukoi). It literally translates as “first love,” but it’s reserved for the kind of innocent and naive love that children discover on the playground (we sometimes call it “puppy love” in English). For those of you who love to study, this should make for good reading practice.

Oh, and one last tip from me: Don’t forget to buy some of that chocolate (even if it’s just for yourself) while the deals are still on!

There’s a word in Japanese, ‘hatsukoi,’ which refers to the kind of innocent first crushes that kids experience. | GETTY IMAGES

How I fell in love with my wife

By Kazuaki Ohno

小学校3年生の時でした。初めて一緒のクラスになった可愛い女の子がいてその子が今の妻です。前から顔は知っていたし、彼女の家に遊びに行ったこともあります。というのは、彼女には双子の兄がいて、僕はその兄と仲が良かったから。

家に行くと彼女が居間にいて、その時3人でおやつを食べたこともありました。美味しいクッキーだったのに、僕はほとんど喉を通らなかった。その時自分はすごく緊張してるんだなとわかりました。それは彼女のことが好きだから、というのは一緒のクラスになってから気づいたのです。

僕は大学に進んだけれど、彼女は高校を出てすぐ新宿にある有名デパートに就職しました。 1階のハンカチとかスカーフが販売されているところで接客をする彼女が見たくて、よく週末にそのデパートに通いました。

無事大学を卒業して、僕も就職して1年経った頃にプロポーズしました。他の女の子とも付き合ったことはありますが、小学校の時に彼女に感じた気持ちにはなれなかった。初恋が成就した僕は幸せ者なのかな。

(Shōgakkō san-nensei no toki deshita. Hajimete issho no kurasu ni natta kawaii onna-no-ko ga ite, sono ko ga ima no tsuma desu. Mae kara kao wa shitte-ita shi, kanojo no ie ni asobi ni itta koto mo arimasu. To iu no wa, kanojo ni wa futago no ani ga ite, boku wa sono ani to naka ga yokatta kara.

Ie ni iku to kanojo ga ima ni ite, sono toki san-nin de oyatsu o tabeta koto mo arimashita. Oishii kukkī datta no ni, boku wa hotondo nodo o tōranakatta. Sono toki jibun wa sugoku kinchō shiteru-n da na to wakarimashita. Sore wa kanojo no koto ga suki dakara, to iu no wa issho no kurasu ni natte kara kizuita no desu.

Boku wa daigaku ni susunda keredo, kanojo wa kōkō o dete sugu Shinjuku ni aru yūmei depāto ni shūshoku shimashita. Ikkai no hankachi toka sukāfu ga hanbai sarete-iru tokoro de sekkyaku o suru kanojo ga mitakute, yoku shūmatsu ni sono depāto ni kayoimashita. Buji daigaku o sotsugyō shite, boku mo shūshoku shite ichi-nen tatta koro ni puropōzu shimashita. Hoka no onna-no-ko tomo tsukiatta koto wa arimasu ga, shōgakkō no toki ni kanojo ni kanjita kimochi ni wa narenakatta. Hatsukoi ga jōju shita boku wa shiawase-mono nano kana.)

I was in the third grade. It was the first time I was in the same class as this cute girl, and that girl is now my wife. I knew her face from before, and had even gone to her house to play. The reason being, she had a twin brother, and I was friends with him.

I went to their house and she was in the living room, at that time the three of us ate a snack together. The cookies were delicious, but I couldn’t get them down my throat. I realized that I was incredibly nervous back then. It was only after we shared the same classroom that I knew this was because I liked her.

I went to university, but she started working right after high school at a famous department store in Shinjuku. She worked in the section that sold handkerchiefs and scarves, and I often went to the store on weekends so I could see her tending to the customers. After safely graduating from university, I also began looking for work. A year went by and I proposed.

I’ve had relationships with other girls before but I never felt the same way that I felt in elementary school. I guess I’m a fortunate person to get to be with my first love.

Memories of my first love

By Satoko Takenaka

昔から奥手で初恋は小学校6年生の時でした。週末に通っていたバスケット・ボール教室のコーチに夢中になりました。当時大学2年生だった彼はわたしより8歳年上でものすごく大人の男の人、という感じでした。コーチに褒めてもらいたくて平日は学校から帰るとランニングと筋トレを一生懸命して、夜は『スラム・ダンク』を何度も読んでバスケの細かいルールを勉強しました。でもいざコーチの前に出ると思うような動きができず、悔しくて泣いたことも1度や2度ではありませんでした。コーチは彼の大学ではスター・プレイヤーで顔もかっこよくていかにもモテそう。

わたしのような子供は相手にしてもらえないとわかっていても必死で頑張って自分をアピールしていました。思えばあんなに真摯に何かに取り組んだことはないくらいに、バスケを練習していました。おかげで勉強はできなくなり、随分親に叱られました。

今はすっかりバスケに縁がなくなりましたけれど折に触れてコーチのことを思い出します。わたしは今40代なのでコーチは50代になった筈です。子供の頃にあった年の差は中年になってグッと縮まりました。今でも人だかりのある場所やイベント会場に行くと、人々の顔にコーチの面影を探してしまいます。どこかでばったりと会えたら、そんな想像をする自分に涙ぐんでしまいます。

(Mukashi kara okute de hatsukoi wa shōgakkō roku-nensei no toki deshita. Shūmatsu ni kayotte-ita basuketto bōru kyōshitsu no kōchi ni muchū ni narimashita. Tōji daigaku ni-nensei datta kare wa watashi yori hachi-sai toshiue de monosugoku otona no otoko no hito, to iu kanji deshita. Kōchi ni homete moraitakute heijitsu wa gakkō kara kaeru to ranningu to kin tore o isshōkenmei shite, yoru wa “suramu danku” o nando mo yonde basuke no komakai rūru o benkyō shimashita. Demo iza kōchi no mae ni deru to omou yōna ugoki ga dekizu, kuyashikute naita koto mo ichi-do ya ni-do dewa arimasen deshita.

Kōchi wa kare no daigaku dewa sutā pureiyā de kao mo kakkoyokute ikanimo mote-sō. Watashi no yōna kodomo wa aite ni shite moraenai to wakatte-ite mo hisshi de ganbatte jibun o apīru shite-imashita. Omoeba annani shinshi ni nanika ni torikunda koto wa nai kurai ni, basuke o renshū shite-imashita. Okage de benkyō wa dekinaku nari, zuibun oya ni shikararemashita.

Ima wa sukkari basuke ni en ga nakunarimashita keredo orinifurete kōchi no koto o omoidashimasu. Watashi wa ima yonjū-dai nanode kōchi wa gojū-dai ni natta hazu desu. Kodomo no koro ni atta toshi no sa wa chūnen ni natte gutto chijimarimashita. Ima demo hitodakari no aru basho ya ibento kaijō ni iku to, hito-bito no kao ni kōchi no omokage o sagashite shimaimasu. Dokoka de battari to aetara, sonna sōzō o suru jibun ni namidagunde shimaimasu.)

I was always a late bloomer so I experienced my first love in the sixth grade. I was going to basketball lessons on the weekends and became infatuated with the coach. At the time he was a second-year university student and eight years my senior, so in my eyes he seemed like a very adult man. I wanted so badly to be praised by him that on the weekdays after I got home from school I would go running and do muscle training, and at night I pored over “Slam Dunk” to learn the intricate rules of basketball. But when I was on the court in front of the coach I couldn’t move the way I wanted to. More than once, I was so frustrated that I cried.

The coach was a star player at his university and was also good-looking. He must have been really popular with the girls. I knew he would never give a kid like me a second glance, but I gave everything I had to try and impress him. In retrospect, I don’t think I have ever been so sincere in pouring my efforts into a single endeavor. Thanks to that, I couldn’t study and my parents really berated me.

Now I’m in my 40s so the coach will be in his 50s. In childhood, the age difference seemed vast but in middle age, not so much. Whenever I go out into a crowd or to an event, I find myself searching the faces for remnants of the coach’s features. If only I could bump into him somewhere. I get a little teary when I catch myself imagining such a thing.

A story of puppy love straight from my son

By Kasumi Eguchi

息子は8歳で今小学2年生です。親バカと笑われるかもしれませんが、彼は誰にでも優しくて顔も可愛くてクラスの人気者。

母親のわたしにも色々とその日の出来事を話してくれます。夫はシフト勤務なので平日はいつも2人だけで夕食を済ませることが多いからです。この間デザートの苺を食べていたときに突然、「この苺、明日学校に持って行ってもいい？」と聞いてきました。え、どうして？と訪ねると「隣の席の子が苺が大好きだから」と。よく聞いてみると息子はその子に恋心を抱いたようで、なんとか彼女の関心を引こうと苺を持っていくことを思いついたようです。「今度家に連れてきなよ、苺をご馳走するから」と言い聞かせその場は収まりました。しかし内心はちょっと淋しかった。もうわたしは息子のナンバーワンではないのだなあ。これから大人になるまで何度も同じような気持ちになって、やがて結婚して本格的に手元を離れるのだなあ、と。

子どもの頃は恋とか愛とかよくわからなくても純粋に向き合えるのですよね。大人になるとなかなか「好き」という気持ちだけで行動はできない。今度の週末、苺を多めに買って息子の初恋の相手を我が家にお招きしようと思います。

(Musuko wa hassai de ima shōgakkō ni-nensei desu. Oya-baka to warawareru kamo shiremasen ga, kare wa dare ni demo yasashikute kao mo kawaikute kurasu no ninkimono.

Haha oya no watashi nimo iro-iro to sono hi no dekigoto o hanashite kuremasu. Otto wa shifuto kinmu nanode heijitsu wa itsumo futari dake de yūshoku o sumaseru koto ga ōi kara desu. Kono aida dezāto no ichigo o tabete-ita toki ni totsuzen, “Kono ichigo, ashita gakkō ni motte-itte mo ii?” to kiite-kimashita. E, dōshite? to tazuneru to, “Tonari no seki no ko ga ichigo ga daisuki dakara” to. Yoku kiite-miru to musuko wa sono ko ni koigokoro o idaita yō de, nantoka kanojo no kanshin o hikou to ichigo o motte-iku koto o omoitsuita yō desu. “Kondo ie ni tsurete kina yo, ichigo o gochisō suru kara” to iikikase sono ba wa osamarimashita. Shikashi naishin wa chotto sabishikatta. Mō watashi wa musuko no nanbāwan dewa nai noda nā. Korekara otona ni naru made nando mo onaji yōna kimochi ni natte, yagate kekkon shite honkaku-teki ni temoto o hanareru noda nā, to.

Kodomo no koro wa koi toka ai toka yoku wakaranakute mo junsuini mukiaeru no desu yo ne. Otona ni naru to naka-naka “suki” to iu kimochi dake de kōdō wa dekinai. Kondo no shūmatsu, ichigo o ōme ni katte musuko no hatsukoi no aite o wagaya ni o-maneki shiyō to omoimasu.)

My son is 8 years old and in his second year of elementary school. You may laugh at me for being a doting parent, but he’s very popular in his class as he’s kind to everyone and has a cute little face.

He even tells me, his mother, all about his day. My husband works in shifts so on weekdays it’s often just the two of us at the dinner table. The other day when we were eating strawberries for dessert he suddenly piped up: “Can I bring these strawberries to school?” Taken aback I asked why and he said, “The girl in the seat next to me loves strawberries.” It turned out that my son felt feelings of love for this girl and he thought of bringing the strawberries as a ploy to get her attention. “Bring her over. I’ll treat her to strawberries,” I told him, and concluded the situation. But inside, I felt a little forlorn. I’m no longer No. 1 in my son’s life. As he grows up he’ll get these feelings of love over and over again and eventually he’ll marry and leave me for good.

When you’re a child, feelings of longing and love may not be comprehensible but you get to face those feelings with a pure heart. When you’re an adult, you can’t just act on feelings of liking someone. This weekend, I think I’ll buy more strawberries than usual and invite my son’s first love to our home.