Direct flights aim to increase convenience

In late January, Turkish Airlines held a seminar in Osaka introducing various perks of direct flights between Osaka and Istanbul; the flights will resume in April for the first time since 2017.

From April 14, four weekly flights will connect Kansai International Airport and Istanbul Airport, increasing to five from June 13. Airline officials also highlighted top-tier services that accompany the route’s convenience.

These include highly ranked in-flight meals, spacious cabins and “flying chefs” for business-class passengers. At the seminar, Osman Yurttadur, Asia and Far East regional corporate account manager, shared the advantages of the airline with business travelers in Japan.

“I am proud to say that Turkish Airlines is the No.1 airline in terms of the flight number of international destinations,” he said, explaining the airline has flights to over 120 countries.

Yurttadur also emphasized stronger Japan services as Osaka-Istanbul flights resume and it increases the frequency of Tokyo-Istanbul flights.

“As you see, we would like to provide better connections between this beautiful country, Japan, and Istanbul,” he said.

The Turkish carrier plans to launch daily direct flights between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Istanbul on March 30, increasing routes to Japan overall. It aims to provide a more convenient alternative for travelers in addition to direct flights between Narita International Airport and Istanbul.

Kento Okazaki, corporate sales representative of the airline’s Japan branch, said travelers can shorten the time of their trip to Europe by using Turkish Airlines since Istanbul Airport is in the Turkish capital, which straddles Europe and Asia. The airline also has many connecting flights from the airport to capitals and local cities of European nations.

Okazaki further emphasized the airline’s commitment to excellence, citing Turkish Airlines being named a 2020 Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association.

He went on to say that five-star service is part of what makes Turkish Airlines ideal for business travelers as well as flying to more countries than any other airline, location of its home airport and ease of making connecting flights.