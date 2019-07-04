New app to connect Japan with Africa

A free smartphone app for iOS and Android and designed to enhance mutual understanding and exchange between Africans and Japanese, Nahfconnects, was recently launched in Tokyo.

The app, available in Japanese and English, enables users to chat and make free phone calls. It also provides entertainment coverage such as video interviews with African and other celebrities popular in Japan.

Nahfconnects for Africa and the World Inc. CEO Kennedy Fintan Nnaji, who is also the president of the Nigerian Union Japan, officially launched the product at Hotel Okura Tokyo, in Minato Ward, on June 20.

The app also provides news and information on Africa. and Japan.