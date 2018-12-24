Hanyu and Amuro are among Japan’s top newsmakers of 2018

Sample newspaper article
Hanyu and Amuro among Japan’s top newsmakers of 2018
さいたま市岩槻区の人形メーカー「東玉」は4日、平成最後となる今年の世相を反映した変わりびな5点を発表した。9月に引退した歌手の安室奈美恵さんや、平昌冬季五輪のフィギュアスケート男子で金メダルを獲得した羽生結弦選手らが取り上げられた。
「平成の歌姫 ありがとう 安室ちゃん雛」と名付けられた人形は、引退ツアーの衣装でマイクを握っている。歌姫のラストステージを表現した。
羽生選手と、スピードスケート女子の金メダリスト小平奈緒選手が並ぶのは「平昌で大活躍 氷上の輝き雛」。羽生選手はフリーの演目「SEIMEI」の衣装で、決めポーズを再現
した。
(KYODO)
Words and phrases
さいたま市 (さいたまし) Saitama City
岩槻区 (いわつきく) Iwatsuki Ward
人形メーカー (にんぎょうめーかー) doll maker
東玉 (とうぎょく) Togyoku [company name]
平成 (へいせい) Heisei Era
最後 (さいご) final
~となる to become~
今年 (ことし) this year
世相 (せそう) social situation, sign of the times
反映する (はんえいする) to reflect
変わりびな (かわりびな) the name of Togyoku’s so-called newsmaker dolls
5点 (ごてん) five sets
発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce
9月 (くがつ) September
引退する (いんたいする) to retire
歌手 (かしゅ) singer
安室奈美恵 (あむろなみえ) Namie Amuro
平昌冬季五輪 (ぴょんちゃんとうきごりん)Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
フィギュアスケート男子 (ふぃぎゅあすけーとだんし) men’s figure skating
金メダル (きんめだる) gold medal
獲得する (かくとくする) to win
羽生結弦 (はにゅうゆづる) Yuzuru Hanyu
選手 (せんしゅ) athlete
取り上げられる (とりあげられる) to be picked up
歌姫 (うたひめ) diva
ありがとう thank you
雛 (ひな/びな) doll
名付けられる (なづけられる) to be named
引退ツアー (いんたいつあー) tour before retirement
衣装 (いしょう) outfit, costume
マイク microphone
握る (にぎる) to hold
ラストステージ last stage
表現する (ひょうげんする) to depict
スピードスケート女子 (すぴーどすけーとじょし) women’s speed skating
金メダリスト (きんめだりすと) gold medalist
小平奈緒 (こだいらなお) Nao Kodaira
並ぶ (ならぶ) to be positioned side by side
大活躍 (だいかつやく) to play outstandingly
氷上 (ひょうじょう) on ice
輝き (かがやき) radiance
フリーの演目 (ふりーのえんもく) free-skate program
決めポーズ (きめぽーず) signature pose
再現する (さいげんする) to replicate
Quick questions
1) 変わりびなとは何ですか。
2) 安室奈美恵さんの人形はどのようなものですか。
3) 羽生結弦選手の人形はどのようなものですか。
Translation
Doll maker Togyoku in Iwatsuki Ward, Saitama, announced on the 4th its “Kawaribina” dolls. The five sets of so-called newsmaker dolls reflect society in this final year of the Heisei Era. Singer Namie Amuro, who retired in September, and athlete Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the gold in men’s figure skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and others were picked up (as dolls).
The doll named “Thank You Amuro-chan, Heisei’s Diva Doll” is dressed in the outfit she wore at her final concert and is holding a microphone. It depicts the diva’s “last stage.”
(The dolls for) Hanyu and women’s speedskating gold medalist Nao Kodaira are positioned side by side and named “Big Success in Pyeongchang, Radiance on Ice Dolls.” Hanyu is replicated wearing the outfit from his free skate, “Seimei,” and striking his signature pose.
Answers
1) What are “Kawaribina” dolls?
世相を反映した人形。
Dolls that reflect the newsmakers of the year.
2) What does Namie Amuro’s doll look like?
引退ツアーの衣装でマイクを握っている。
It’s wearing the outfit from her last concert and holding a microphone.
3) What does Yuzuru Hanyu’s doll look like?
フリーの演目「SEIMEI」の衣装で、決めのポーズをしている。
It’s wearing the outfit from his free skate, “Seimei,” and doing his signature pose.