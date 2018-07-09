‘Beki,’ the little Japanese word that’s ‘should’
In the Bonus Dialogue, company executives hold a meeting at the office. | GETTY IMAGES

|

‘Beki,’ the little Japanese word that’s ‘should’

by Akemi Tanahashi and Hitomi Tashiro

Contributing Writers

Zettai sōdan subeki yo. (You definitely should consult him.)

Situation 1: Ms. Mizuta, Ms. Tamachi’s friend from her school days, consults her about sexual harassment at her office.

水田: 部長に相談したほうがいいのかなあ? だけど、大ごとになったらいやだし…。

田町: それは、絶対、相談すべきよ。すべての女性社員たちのためにも。

Mizuta: Buchō ni sōdan shita hō ga ii no kanā? Dakedo, ōgoto ni nattara iya-da shi…

Tamachi: Sore wa zettai sōdan subeki yo. Subete no josei shain-tachi no tame ni mo.

Mizuta: Should I consult the department manager? I don’t want it to become too serious…

Tamachi: You definitely should consult him — for the sake of all female employees.

Today we will introduce some uses of the word べき (should). It is originally the noun-modifying form of the old auxiliary verb べし, and the pattern Xべきだ/です is used to show that doing X is a matter of course or any person’s natural duty. This pattern is usually used to express the speaker’s opinion or advice. X is the dictionary form of a verb, but the old form, す, is commonly used instead of する (to do), as in: 新入社員(しんにゅうしゃいん)は、 だれよりも早(はや)く出社(しゅっしゃ)すべきだ。(A new hire should arrive earlier than the other workers.) The negative form of this expression is Xべきじゃない/ではありません, but the pattern Xないべき is not usually used. Example: 人前(ひとまえ)で、そんなことを 言(い)うべきじゃないよ。(You shouldn’t say such a thing in public.)

Situation 2: At the office, the president and vice president are talking about management of the company.

社長: 経営者の果たすべき義務を果たせと、きみは言いたいんだな？

副社長: はい。時には厳しい決断も必要かと思われます。

Shachō: Keieisha no hatasu-beki gimu o hatase to, kimi wa iitai-n da na?

Fuku-shachō: Hai. Toki ni wa kibishii ketsudan mo hitsuyō ka to omowaremasu.

President: So you’re saying we have to fulfill the obligations that come with being managers, aren’t you?

Vice president: Yes. Sometimes tough decisions are also necessary.

The noun-modifying form of the key pattern is XべきY (noun), as in the president’s 果(は)たすべき義務(ぎむ) (the duty that should be fulfilled). Other examples: 今日(きょう)やるべきことを明日(あす)に延(の)ばしてはいけない。 (You should not postpone until tomorrow what you should do today).

Bonus Dialogue: At the executive meeting in the office.

副社長: 昨年度(さくねんど)の売(う)り上(あ)げがよくなかったこと、そして今年度(こんねんど)も前期(ぜんき)の 売り上げが期待(きたい)ほど伸(の)びなかったこと。 この２点(にてん)を考(かんが)えると、やはり社員の給与(きゅうよ)を少(すこ)し引(ひ)き下(さ)げる必要(ひつよう)があると思(おも)うのだが…。

ヤマニ: 反対(はんたい)です。そういうことは、安易(あんい)に実行(じっこう)すべきことではないと思います。その前(まえ)にすべきことは、山(やま)ほどあるはずです。

社長: たとえば？

ヤマニ: まず第一(だいいち)に、役員(やくいん)報酬(ほうしゅう) をカットすることです。売り上げが伸びなかったのは社員のせいではなく、経営陣(けいえいじん)の戦略(せんりゃく)が間違(まちが)ったせいでしょうから。

副社長: あ、うん…まあ、そうかもしれないが…。

ヤマニ: 社員の給与を引き下げるというのは、最後(さいご)の最後の手段(しゅだん)であるべきです。優秀(ゆうしゅう)な社員がいてこそのわが社(しゃ)ですから。

社長: うん、ヤマニ部長(ぶちょう)の言う通(とお)りだ。今回 (こんかい)は、この件(けん)は見送(みおく)ることにしよう。

Vice president: Last year’s sales weren’t good, and sales in the previous period of this year did not grow as much as expected. Considering these two points, I think it’s still necessary to lower worker salaries a little.

Yamani: I’m not in favor. I think that such a move should not be taken lightly. Before that, there are plenty of things that should be done.

President: For example?

Yamani: First, executive pay should be cut. It’s not due to the workers that the sales didn’t grow, but because the management team’s strategy was wrong.

Vice president: Well, yeah… that may be so….

Yamani: Cutting salaries should be the last resort. Keeping excellent workers should be our first consideration.

President: Yeah, as Department Head Yamani said, for this time, let’s shelve this idea.

LATEST LANGUAGE STORIES

Toughen up: Those looking to give their Japanese a bit of biker edge could do worse than take in a screening of the classic sci-fi anime "Akira."
Speak Japanese like a biker punk from the future with 'Akira'
"Akira," the legendary anime film from 1988, marks its 30周年 (sanjusshunen, 30th anniversary) this week. That film, and the manga that inspired it, are set in the far-flung year of 201...
Keeping the faith: Oura Cathedral in Nagasaki, the oldest surviving church in the country, was among the sites added to the World Heritage list last month.
'Hidden Christian' sites added to World Heritage list
Sample newspaper article 中東バーレーンで開催中の国連教育科学文化機関（ユネスコ）第42回世界遺産委員会は6月30日、江戸時代以降のキリスト教禁制と独自信仰の歴史を伝える「長崎と天草地方の潜...
Big hands: Japan's Eiji Kawashima makes a save against Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28.
Let's discuss Japan vs. Poland in the World Cup
This week's featured article Nice guys don't necessarily finish last at the World Cup. Fair play, a newly implemented tiebreaker in the group stage of the world's biggest so...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In the Bonus Dialogue, company executives hold a meeting at the office. | GETTY IMAGES

,