If last week was a portent of U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, Japan and other U.S. allies and partners are right to be troubled.

As American officials addressed a variety of issues and subjects, their comments were either indifferent or in stark opposition to traditional U.S. positions. The one common feature is that they disregarded allied interests.

In several cases, when those statements were questioned, U.S. President Donald Trump professed ignorance about or refused to believe that they had been made. If audiences weren’t angered, they were confused and uncertain about what the United States was doing. This is no way to conduct foreign policy.