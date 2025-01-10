Starting in January and broadcast weekly for an entire year, taiga period dramas (“taiga” literally meaning “big river”) are the crown jewels of public broadcaster NHK’s programming lineup and a Sunday night staple.

The stories typically feature real-life figures played by top-line talents and unfold during the more turbulent periods of Japanese history, such as the Sengoku Period (1482-1573), which was recently the setting for the award-winning American series "Shogun." Swords come out and pitched battles are fought on NHK, too — if not in every episode.

“Unbound,” the 64th and latest taiga drama (which aired its first episode on Jan. 5) marks a departure from this series’ template. It is the first to be set in the late 18th century, when Japan was at peace and swords mostly stayed in their scabbards. Instead of a warlord or other notable samurai name, it focuses on Tsutaya Juzaburo (Ryusei Yokohama), also known as Tsutashige, a commoner born and raised in Yoshiwara — the notorious red-light district of Edo (feudal-era Tokyo). Adding star power to the cast are Haruka Ayase as a narrator and Ken Watanabe as Tanuma Okitsugu, a reformer who wants to usher in a new era for the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate.