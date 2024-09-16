Japan-set historical epic "Shogun" celebrated breaking all-time records at television's Emmy Awards on Sunday, as "The Bear" and "Baby Reindeer" racked up big wins at the glitzy gala in Los Angeles.

Shogun, the tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, is already the most honored single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate ceremony last weekend and one so far on the night.

It was hotly tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the award for best drama series later in the night, and could also win acting awards for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-lead Anna Sawai.