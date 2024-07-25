It’s like the bubble era all over again. The year is 2017, and the upcoming Olympic Games has sent Tokyo’s real estate market into a frenzy.

“This is war,” a stressed-out property developer (Koji Yamamoto) tells his subordinates, as they scramble to find an alternative plot for a blockbuster project that’s just fallen through. “Compliance be damned!” Little does he realize, he’s about to lead his company into a multibillion-yen property scam orchestrated by a notorious fraudster with the unlikely name of Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa).