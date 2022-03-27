Shunmyo Masuno, a Zen Buddhist priest and author of “Zen: The Art of Simple Living,” is back with more pithy, compassionate teachings in his newest book, “Don’t Worry: 48 Lessons on Relieving Anxiety from a Zen Buddhist Monk.”

The slim work earnestly addresses those who are unable or unwilling to live a less stressful life, specifically the people caught up in the conveyor belt of corporate life. By aligning his advice with scenarios from the business world, Masuno tackles issues such as competition, anxiety, stress, staying relevant and transactional relationships. However, readers don’t need to be corporate types to find value in the book’s practical messages.

“Don’t Worry” is divided into five sections, each containing several short chapters. Every chapter is a self-contained whole, making it easy to process Masuno’s lessons, which always include one to three Zengo (Zen phrases or sayings). The author firmly contextualizes these nuggets of wisdom with his unique storytelling to relate them to the present.

Part of the book’s charm is how it lays out Zen advice while fully recognizing hectic daily schedules. “Zen teachings can be very accessible,” Masuno explains in the opening pages. “They are closely connected to our everyday lives.” One chapter urges us to “create a spot in your living space where your spirit can settle” — it can be as simple as a comfortable space, surrounded by photographs of loved ones. Another encourages us to establish morning rituals to slow down and make time for reflection, while in a section about improving relationships, Masuno reminds us to “cherish our connections” and become aware of the intricate array of circumstances that allow our paths to cross with that of another individual. Masuno ties the importance of these chance encounters to “ichi go ichi e” (“one time, one meeting”), a Japanese proverb used in tea ceremony to treasure every interaction, as every moment is fleeting.

Allison Markin Powell’s translation captures the direct simplicity of Masuno’s words. With its engaging and familiar tone, Masuno’s knowledge of modern issues is apparent, yet he retains the calm wisdom expected from Zen guides. The book also includes an appendix of all the Zengo used throughout the chapters.

Toward the end of the book, Masuno addresses the pitfalls of leaders who try to control every aspect of their job. “Anytime you’re in a position to lead and inspire, there is a flow that is beyond your control,” he writes. “Go with it. Water doesn’t battle with the rock; it takes a slightly different course and keeps moving.” It’s good advice to keep in mind, no matter where you work or your position on the corporate ladder. For anyone in need of practical ideas to ease anxiety, look no further than “Don’t Worry.”